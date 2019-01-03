× Nonprofit Thrift Store Coming to Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — If you’re looking for designer clothes, but don’t have the money to buy them, you may find some at a new thrift store coming to Pottsville.

All the stores’ proceeds will be donated to charities across Schuylkill County.

A “coming soon” sign has been grabbing the attention of those who walk by New Life Thrift Store on Centre Street in Pottsville.

“This town really needs a great place for the community to shop, to get good value in their clothing because people just don’t have the money to go to the mall,” said manager Kimberly Pace.

New Life Thrift Store is a nonprofit and will be donating its funds to various charities around Schuylkill County.

“I think it’s awesome. I think the city needs it. It’s beautiful in there and I can’t wait for it to open up and check it out,” Jamie Stoeber said.

New Life Thrift Store doesn’t officially open until Monday, but all week, its doors have been open. The store wants community members in Pottsville to feel welcome and appreciated.

“We’re family to the community,” said Kathy Nabholz. “We’re here to listen, to love on them, to offer advice when they need it. And they already know that. We’ve already been a part of their families. That’s why they’re walking in the doors constantly.”

“People that come in here, they’re not just here to shop. They’re here to give us a hug and they need us. They just need to feel like there’s somebody that cares about them and we certainly do,” Pace said.

The store is still looking for donations and volunteers. You can contact them by email or check out their Facebook page.