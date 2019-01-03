Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Mark Duda on Lackawanna Falcons players

Penn State lost four Juniors, who decided to come out early and declare for the NFL Draft.  But, The Nittany Lions have help coming for the offensive line and secondary as Lackawanna Falcons head Coach Mark Duda explains.

