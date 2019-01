Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- An injured man was found Thursday night laying in the middle of a road in Scranton.

Police tell Newswatch 16 a man in his 50's was found laying on Luzerne Street.

Officials say the man had somehow suffered head injuries.

Luzerne Street was closed for just over two hours while police worked to piece together what happened.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.