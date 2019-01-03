Does It Really Work: Always Fresh

The maker of the Always Fresh Seal Kit claims you won't have any more freezer burnt, spoiled or rotten food. The vacuum sealer helps keep food fresh. But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?
