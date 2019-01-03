Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Does It Really Work: Always Fresh

Posted 8:04 pm, January 3, 2019, by

The maker of the Always Fresh Seal Kit claims you won't have any more freezer burnt, spoiled or rotten food. The vacuum sealer helps keep food fresh. But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s