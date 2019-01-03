Diocese of Harrisburg Hosting Listening Sessions on Grand Jury Report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Diocese of Harrisburg is opening a dialogue about sex abuse in the Catholic church.

Nine listening sessions are set for the next two months for anyone with questions about a grand jury report released last summer that accused more than 300 priests of sex abuse.

The bishop is expected to share the diocese plans on how to handle abuse going forward.

One meeting will take place next month in Columbia County at Immaculate Conception Parish in Berwick, and another will take place at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Parish in Elysburg in Northumberland County.

A victim's advocate wants survivors to know there is help available.

"Please don't go alone. There are advocates. There are rape crisis counselors, individuals in your community that are willing to go with you," said Jennifer Storm, a state-appointed victim's advocate.

For a full list of time and locations of the listening sessions, head here.

If unable to attend one of the listening sessions, questions can be emailed to AskBishopGainer@hbgdiocese.org.