Claws ‘N’ Paws Animal Park Collecting Recycled Christmas Trees

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — If you don’t feel like tossing your Christmas tree this year, you can give it to a zoo in Wayne County.

Claws ‘N’ Paws Wild Animal Park near Hamlin gives the recycled trees to the animals to play and eat off of.

Monkeying around on a Douglas fir or playfully pawing at a pine in the lion’s den, the animals at Claws ‘N’ Paws near Hamlin are getting good use out of recycled Christmas trees that are being dropped off by people from the community.

“It’s great, it’s great. Instead of burning it or something like that, it goes to a good cause,” said Honesdale resident Glen Spidle.

The park is closed for the season, but the animals still need to be fed, taken care of, and given some treats of their own.

Keepers of the animal park in Salem Township say they have been collecting old trees for almost five years.

Carina Fabbricatore, the lead animal keeper, says it’s a nice surprise for the animals in the offseason.

“It’s good enrichment for the animals,” Fabbricatore said. “It gives them something to smell, rip apart, rub on, play with, drag around — just something to enrich their day.”

If you have a Christmas tree you would like to give to Claws ‘N’ Paws, all you need to do is drop it off in the parking lot. You’re just asked to make sure that the tree is clean. That means no ornaments, no paint, and no tinsel.

“Just bring it right to Claws ‘N’ Paws between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and that is pretty much it,” Fabbricatore said.

Glen Spidle from Honesdale says this is the first time he’s ever dropped off his tree. He thinks it’s a great idea.

“It’s going to a good cause,” he said.

Animal keepers say they will get dozens of trees between now and the end of the month.

Claws ‘N’ Paws will reopen for the season in May.