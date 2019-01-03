Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Butter Sculpture Unveiled at Pennsylvania Farm Show

Posted 11:44 am, January 3, 2019, by

HARRISBURG, Pa. —  Festivities at The Pennsylvania Farm Show got underway Thursday morning with the traditional unveiling of the butter sculpture at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

The theme of this year’s sculpture is “Choose PA Dairy and Find Your Power.”

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding were on hand for the unveiling.

The sculpture, carved from 1,000 pounds of butter, features individuals wearing superhero capes, including an athlete, a soldier, a doctor, a firefighter, and a dairy farmer.

This is the 103rd Pennsylvania Farm Show, billed as the largest indoor agricultural event featuring 6,000 animals, 10,000 competitive exhibits, and 300 commercial exhibitors.

The opens on Friday.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s