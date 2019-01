SCRANTON, Pa. — A woman who admitted to supplying drugs to a man who died from an overdose has been sentenced to prison.

Noelle Orazi of Scranton was sentenced Wednesday to seven and a half to 40 years in prison on the charge of drug delivery resulting in death.

Orazi pleaded guilty in October to supplying heroin and cocaine to A.J. Veno, 22, of Archbald.

Veno died after overdosing at his home in December of 2017.