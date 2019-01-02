× Williamsport Death Ruled Homicide

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The coroner has ruled the death of a man found behind a fire department homicide.

A member of the Williamsport Bureau of Fire found the body lying next to a trailer early on New Year’s Day.

Ryan Jones, 28, of Williamsport, was found dead around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

An autopsy was done Wednesday afternoon and the coroner ruled the death a homicide.

He is not releasing any more information about the death at this point.

Police are still investigating anyone who may have been in this area and noticed anything suspicious on New Year’s Eve or in the early morning on New Year’s Day.