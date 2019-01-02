Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Suspect Tries to Steal Bike From Police Station and It Goes About as Well as You’d Expect

Posted 2:31 pm, January 2, 2019, by , Updated at 02:30PM, January 2, 2019

Gladstone, OR — Stealing a bike from a police station isn’t a great idea, but that’s what almost happened in Oregon.

And the attempted theft was caught on camera.

Gladstone police shared the video on their Facebook page.

The video shows a man in a hooded sweatshirt trying to cut the lock off a bike right outside the station.

After about 30 seconds, an officer comes out and confronts him with a Taser and they put him in handcuffs a short time later.

There’s no word on the suspect’s name or what charges he may face.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment