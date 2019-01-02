Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Lakeland vs Mid Valley basketball

Posted 10:37 pm, January 2, 2019, by

Two of the better teams in the Lackawanna League met at Mid Valley as the Spartans hosted Lakeland.  Chiefs won the defensive battle 39-35.

