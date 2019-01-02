Jackpot Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in New York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. -- It's the dream of millions, starting off the new year with millions! The winning Mega Millions ticket has been sold.

According to lottery officials, there is a single winner for the $425 million jackpot.

The winning ticket was sold on Long Island at Brookville Auto Service for the massive drawing on New Year's Day.

It's the 8th largest jackpot in the game's history after there were no winners in the drawing on December 28.

Lottery officials say the cash option for the jackpot is $254.6 million.

Buyers in Ohio, South Carolina, and Texas also walked away with big lottery prizes.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states including here in Pennsylvania.

