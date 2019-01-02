Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

‘Heavily Intoxicated’ Man Enters Wrong Home, Sleeps on Dog Bed with 150 Pound Mastiff

Posted 6:01 am, January 2, 2019, by , Updated at 06:00AM, January 2, 2019

WAUKESHA, Wisc. -- A Wisconsin homeowner called police early Tuesday after she found a stranger in her house sleeping on her dog's bed.

Police said the young man likely entered the home through an unlocked side door, according to WITI.

Officers said the man was "heavily intoxicated" after celebrating New Year's Eve. He "accidentally entered the wrong residence" and fell asleep with the owner's 150-pound Mastiff, Benton, on the dog bed.

Police say the young man was cooperative. He was not charged.

"They told me it could have been a lot worse. (The young man) didn't know where he was. He couldn't see -- his glasses were tossed around the living room somewhere" said Lynn Sarver, Benton's owner. "He was very apologetic."
Sarver WITI her dog is a Boerboel, a type of Mastiff. According to the American Kennel Club:

"Boerboels are intimidating but discerning guardians of home and family who learned their trade while protecting remote South African homesteads from ferocious predators."

