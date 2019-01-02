× Gibson Township Building Destroyed in Fire

GIBSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A municipal building in Susquehanna County is in ruins. Fire ripped through the place Wednesday afternoon, destroying records and equipment.

Gibson Township employees left the building about 30 minutes before the fire started and they’re feeling lucky to be alive.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and fire crews say it looked like a ball of fire. A picture was snapped by fire officials in Hop Bottom before more crews got there.

No one was inside at the time but officials believe the fire destroyed everything in the building, including township paperwork and three snow plow trucks.

One township supervisor says he’s devastated.

“Gives you chills,” said Lenard Bartkus. ” I think I cried enough already. I thought a lot of this place.”

Bartkus says he actually helped build this building more than 50 years ago and he will rebuild.

A state police fire marshal is looking for a cause on this fire.