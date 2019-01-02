× Get Your Motor Runnin’: Tips to Save Your Car Battery This Winter

Although single digit temps aren’t in the forecast anytime soon, experts say now is a good time to do a double take with your car battery.

The last thing many of us want is to be out in the cold and stranded with a dead car battery when temperatures hit the teens.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with professionals at AAA North Penn in Scranton.

They offered some “news you can use tips” to help your battery survive a brutal blast of winter weather.

Among the suggestions from AAA North Penn, they include:

Park your car in a garage whenever possible. The less frigid the air is around your car, the better for your battery. Turn off your lights, wipers, and heater before you turn off your engine at the end of a drive to prevent an unnecessary drain on the battery the next time you start your car. Avoid using your car’s heater longer than you have to; heaters put high demands on your battery. If you see corrosion on your battery, clean it, or have it cleaned by a trained technician. If you consistently go two weeks or longer without using your car during the winter, invest in a battery tender to keep the battery charged.