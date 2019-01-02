Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Bank Robbery in Selinsgrove

Posted 7:41 pm, January 2, 2019, by , Updated at 07:40PM, January 2, 2019

SELINSGROVE, Pa. -- Police in Snyder County hope you can identify a bank robber.

Officers say the man robbed Northumberland National Bank along North Market Street in Selinsgrove around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers say he approached a teller with a note in his hand and grabbed some cash from the teller's hands. He drove off in a blue sedan.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

The robber is described as a white man, approximately 30-45 years old, about 5’6" tall, medium to medium heavy build, wearing a blue parka with white stripes down sleeves, blue jeans, and rimmed glasses. A witness who saw man running away said he was balding on the forehead.

