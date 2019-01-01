Welcoming First Babies of 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some families are starting 2019 with a new addition.

Nicole Renee Chestnut was the first baby to be born this year at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville.

The baby girl was born at 1:07 a.m.

She weighs seven pounds, five ounces and is 19 and a half inches long.

This makes three little girls for Tiffany and Jason Chestnut of Mifflinburg.

A few hours later, Geisinger Wyoming Valley near Wilkes-Barre welcomed its first baby of the new year.

Ella Rose Raijski was born at 5:47 a.m.

She is the daughter of Stacey and Stanley Raijski from Larksville.

This little girl weighs seven and a half pounds and is 19 inches long.

We're told mom and baby, as well as dad and 3-year-old big brother Noah, are all doing well.