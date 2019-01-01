Post Office Downsizing in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A post office in Scranton is shrinking.
Officials with the Postal Service say they are downsizing the office inside the federal building on North Washington Avenue.
Authorities say everything should be business as usual for people using that post office in Scranton.
41.408653 -75.663402
2 comments
16viewer
And to add insult to injury stamps just went up from 50 to 55 cents for the new year. All so that the post office can continue to pay 75K a year to employees to match the numbers on a letter to the numbers on a mailbox.
supercalifragilisticexpialidocious75528113
This may be a good thing, but the postal service doesn’t always make good decisions.
The building on Stafford Ave. Is no longer a processing facility, our mail is processed in the Lehigh Valley (Allentown) facility.
Binghamton’s mail is processed in Rochester NY.
A letter that was sent to me from Binghamton, was sent north to Rochester, then sent to Allentown, and then sent to me in Scranton.
All our local mail is sent to Allentown too, that’s why we see a Lehigh Valley stamp on all our mail.
So much for being energy conscious.