Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Post Office Downsizing in Scranton

Posted 6:43 am, January 1, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A post office in Scranton is shrinking.

Officials with the Postal Service say they are downsizing the office inside the federal building on North Washington Avenue.

Authorities say everything should be business as usual for people using that post office in Scranton.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

  • 16viewer

    And to add insult to injury stamps just went up from 50 to 55 cents for the new year. All so that the post office can continue to pay 75K a year to employees to match the numbers on a letter to the numbers on a mailbox.

    Reply Report comment
  • supercalifragilisticexpialidocious75528113

    This may be a good thing, but the postal service doesn’t always make good decisions.
    The building on Stafford Ave. Is no longer a processing facility, our mail is processed in the Lehigh Valley (Allentown) facility.
    Binghamton’s mail is processed in Rochester NY.
    A letter that was sent to me from Binghamton, was sent north to Rochester, then sent to Allentown, and then sent to me in Scranton.
    All our local mail is sent to Allentown too, that’s why we see a Lehigh Valley stamp on all our mail.
    So much for being energy conscious.

    Reply Report comment