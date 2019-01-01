Penn State Fans Hit the Bars to Watch Citrus Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DICKSON CITY, Pa. -- When Penn State is in a New Year's Day Bowl, hundreds of fans head to their favorite pub to watch the game on TV. Some of Penn State's biggest fans in our area watched the game at a local bar dedicated to all things Nittany Lions.

It isn't quite Happy Valley, and it's definitely not Orlando, but people didn't seem to mind.

"It's like a big connection between us and them. It's just amazing," said Lori Sarafinko of Moosic.

"It's nice to see them in shorts, too. 80-degree weather," added Robert Sarafinko.

Some of Penn State's biggest fans agree that Happy Valley Sports Bar in Dickson City is the best place to watch a game, especially if it's a New Year's Day Bowl game.

For those who couldn't make the trip to Orlando, they've been following along with Newswatch 16's coverage.

"So many of our regular patrons who are out there, shout out to them. It's amazing to see how many people went out to the game," said Lindsey Mellow, Happy Valley Sports Bar.

The sports bar in Lackawanna County opened early Tuesday morning so fans could get a good seat before the 1 p.m. game.

"We've come here for the last several years when they're in a Bowl game. Well, we come for regular games, too. We have a great time. It's a great atmosphere for Penn State, the place will get so crowded. It's great," said Linda Fasulo of Scranton.

Employees were ready for the crowd.

"Bunch of raffles, giveaways, beer specials, draft specials, bloody Mary specials," Mellow said.

The sports bar has been open for nearly five years in Dickson City, and more and more Penn State fans have become regulars as the years have gone on.

"This is a new tradition for us. We just love coming up here. The place is great. The owners are awesome. It's just a place for us to be," said Lori Sarafinko.