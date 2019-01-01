Penn State Falls to Kentucky 27-24 in Citrus Bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. — Penn State Nittany Lions fans followed the team south, hoping for a win in the Citrus Bowl against the Kentucky Wildcats.
But it was a tough afternoon for those fans as Penn State came up short, losing to the Wildcats 27-24.
1 Comment
lickerblisters
YESSSSS!!!! Good job Wildcats! Now we won’t have to hear about this for the next two weeks!