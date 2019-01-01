× Penn State Falls to Kentucky 27-24 in Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — Penn State Nittany Lions fans followed the team south, hoping for a win in the Citrus Bowl against the Kentucky Wildcats.

But it was a tough afternoon for those fans as Penn State came up short, losing to the Wildcats 27-24.

Newswatch 16 will have more coverage of the game and reaction from fans on Newswatch 16 and wnep.com. Check back for updates.

More Coverage: