Penn State Falls to Kentucky 27-24 in Citrus Bowl

Posted 4:52 pm, January 1, 2019, by , Updated at 06:52PM, January 1, 2019

2019 Citrus Bowl / Penn State / Kentucky

ORLANDO, Fla. — Penn State Nittany Lions fans followed the team south, hoping for a win in the Citrus Bowl against the Kentucky Wildcats.

But it was a tough afternoon for those fans as Penn State came up short, losing to the Wildcats 27-24.

Newswatch 16 will have more coverage of the game and reaction from fans on Newswatch 16 and wnep.com. Check back for updates.

1 Comment