DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A New Year's Day antiques auction has been a tradition in Luzerne County for more than two decades.

"I have come every year I think for the last 20 years. I don't think I've missed an auction on New Year's Day," said Martha Kellow of Mountain Top.

This antiques auction is a unique one. It's held on New Year's Day for the past 22 years by Traver's Auctions near Dallas.

"Something to do and because it is the 22nd anniversary of it, we thought you know come out and see what's to bid on," said Stephanie Baines of Wyoming.

Auctioneers say they save the best items for this day. They have more than 300 items for up bid.

Kellow owns an antique shop. She loves looking at all the items.

"I just think the history. I love the history of everything, and I love the quality."

The auction draws in hundreds of people each year. There were more than 200 registered bidders this year.

"There are people that come here every year. Come home to the area to visit family for the holidays and then end up here to close out their holiday visit home," said Bernie Girman, Traver's Auctions associate auctioneer.

The people who attend say the annual auction is almost like a reunion.

"They're all nice people. A lot of them I know just by their number," said Diane Traver, Traver's Auctions.

"It's the camaraderie. It's the friendship. They're a lot of people I know. I come out to say Happy New Year," said Kellow.

Traver's Auctions will hold its next auction on January 12.