× In Your Neighborhood

First Friday Scranton

Get ready to start the new year off on the right foot by coming out to First Friday Scranton, January 4 in Lackawanna County. First Friday features a wide variety of cultural events found in some of the city’s best restaurants, pubs, galleries, boutiques and other small businesses. The free event serves as a conduit to artists, venues and the public. The idea is to use the arts to revitalize downtown Scranton.

What’s Happening In Your Neighborhood?

“Good Things Are Happening” all across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. Do you have an event that you want us to highlight? Tell me about it and I will try and showcase it here on WNEP. Add the information to our Community Events Calendar on wnep.com and then email me: valerie.smock@wnep.com to let me know about your event. I am working two weeks in advance, so get me your information as early as possible.