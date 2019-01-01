Hundreds Welcome the New Year at Casino in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Hundreds partied all night long in Luzerne County to welcome in the start of the new year.

Plains Township was the township that never sleeps, and for many, it was the perfect place to start 2019.

Mohegan Sun Pocono in Plains Township was filled with people, wall to wall, having a great time as one year ended and another one began.

The sentiment: look back on the old, look forward to the new.

"We had a rough year, but we survived and it's going to be a better year," said Beth Bantel, of Swoyersville.

The casino made sense. It's warm and dry, there's food and drinks, and a chance to start the new year with hitting a big jackpot.

The fun isn't over. Many of the restaurants and clubs inside the casino are holding New Year's Day specials.

The place was packed with people getting 2019 off to a good start. Some were hoping to forget scary moments in 2018.

"I want to survive tornadoes. I out-ran the tornado of 2018 at Barnes & Noble. I was the last customer, so no tornadoes this year, a tornado-free 2019," said Lori Bantel of Swoyersville.

That woman referring to the tornado that tore apart a shopping center in Wilkes-Barre Township in June of last year.

The casino in Plains Township was the place to be to party all night. The casino never closes, but it stopped serving alcohol at 2 a.m.