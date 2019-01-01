‘Freezin’ for a reason’ Folks Take Polar Plunge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Some walked and others ran, but everyone jumped in Lake Shickshinny for the eighth annual Polar Plunge.

For some, the first day of the year was a perfect time to dive in the chilly water in Luzerne County.

“This is what it is all about. The polar plunge is jumping in cold water, and you’re in for a second or two, and you’re out,” said Walter Betsko of Bloomsburg.

“It's cold. It's chilly, but it's fun. Nice to let your hair down--well for us that have hair--to go out and have some fun and do something different to break up the winter,” said Glenn Shaffer.

Every year, the polar plunge raises money for a good cause. This year’s cause was for the Mullin family, who lost their home in a fire during Christmas.

Jumpers would say the water was a bit chilly, but that did not matter when it came to helping a family in need.

“When the fire happened, I did not even know the Mullins family. I just met them this morning, so it was close to us, you know, a couple miles down the road,” added Shaffer.

Organizers placed a box at the end of the dock for people to donate money for Greg, Jessica, and their kids.

“God has blessed us period. We had one bad day in 2018, and if what happened that day is a precursor of what is next, then I think we are going to be OK,” Greg Mullins.