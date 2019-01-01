California DMV to Offer ‘Non-Binary’ Gender on IDs in 2019
SAN DIEGO, Ca. — A third gender option will be available for California drivers licenses and ID’s starting in 2019, according to KGTV.
The law, SB 179, was signed by Governor Jerry Brown in October.
It will allow people to apply for a ‘non-binary’ gender marker if they do not identify as either male or female.
“For me, it was surprising to see this change,” said Al Johnson, a transgender activist and member of Trans Family Support Services. Johnson is non-binary and uses pronouns they/them.
But with that surprise, came excitement.
“Not only does it mean we’re being recognized by society and the people around us but were also being recognized by government entities as valid and real people,” they said.
Johnson says they know people who plan on changing their gender to non-binary, but so far, they have not decided to do it on their own license.
“I’ve definitely considered it, but in the end, I don’t think I’m going to,” they said. “I just came out to my parents and in my personal life I’m trying to navigate that.”
The DMV’s website is encouraging those who want to apply for the change to schedule an appointment as early as January 2, 2019.
5 comments
Michele Wasylyk
How can someone not identify as a male or female is my question. You either have the male parts or the female parts so you’re either a male or female. Don’t care if you don’t ” identify” as one that’s what you are, a man or a woman, period. All of this transgender and non binary crap is way out of control. I can remember back in the 80’s and 90’s you never knew if someone was gay cuz it wasn’t something you flaunted and transgender just wasn’t even something anyone really did or talked about. You’re either a boy or a girl not a man living as a woman or a woman living as a man. That’s just the way it is. Tored of the whole lgbtq junk.
Michele Wasylyk
Tired*
lickerblisters
When the person gets arrested, will they also put them in a non-binary jail cell?
lickerblisters
I’m assuming the new California driver’s license
application might look like this….
[×] NON-BINARY
[×] ILLEGAL ALIEN
[ ] LEGAL CITIZEN
straubdavid9
Morons!