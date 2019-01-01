× A Solution to Your Resolution

It’s the time of year many of us hear or even say “New Year, New Me.”

But before you make that resolution, you might want to hear more about the science behind it.

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Lauren Hazzouri of Scranton says research shows that nearly 80% of people’s resolutions usually fail after the first month.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey chatted with Dr. Lauren about ways to achieve new goals in the new year.

Dr. Lauren suggests creating small intentions, rather than resolutions so you’re not trying to tackle too much too soon.

Also tackled in Tuesday’s segments, resources recommended by registered dietitians to help people achieve their goals of eating healthier.

The websites mentioned on Newswatch 16 This Morning include: Choose My Plate and The American Heart Association.