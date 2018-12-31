Ringing in the New Year out on the town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHEASTERN Pa. -- Hours before midnight and people were already checking into the hotel at Mohegan Sun Pocono near Wilkes-Barre for a private new year`s eve party in the casino`s ballroom.

“We got an invitation for the New Year`s Eve festival, so we`re here,” said Linda Traver from Monroe Township in Wyoming County. “It`s close, it`s convenient, we have fun.”

“They have a DJ and some type of food,” said her husband, Bob.

Casino officials say there are plenty of other places to celebrate around the gaming room floor.

“The casino`s open 24 hours, we`ll do a countdown at midnight, we also have a duo performing at Molly O`Sheas,” said Erica Tessier, vice president of marketing for the casino. “There`s a masquerade party over at Bar Louie, some different dining specials in the restaurants.”

Just down Route 315 in Plains Township, the ballroom in The Woodlands was ready for a night of partying with sold out seating.

“Five course meal, open bar, champagne toast at midnight, balloons, hats, noise makers, good time,” said Ross Kornfeld, co-owner and head of hotel operations of The Woodlands.

Guests received complimentary glasses of sparkling wine at check-in.

“We had a great time last year and we wanted to book it last year, but they said no it was still too early yet, so we`re excited,” said Jeannie Hughes from Scranton. “The food was amazing and now we`re headed for the happy hour they`re going to have.”

In downtown Scranton, bars were gearing up to show people a good night out in the city.

At Levels Bar and Grill, the staff worked on last-minute touches before the doors opened.

“Tonight, we have four floors open, we have a band, we have four different Dj`s,” said owner James Sperrazza. “We have an open bar package: $40. open bar, 10 to 2, we have a buffet.”

At Kildare`s, the party had already begun.

Workers say they make sure it`s a happy and safe start to the new year for their guests.

“Oh, absolutely we always offer cabs rides, things like that,” said general manager Ken Eiswerht. “Uber, we work really closely with all them.”