Mcgovernville: An NEPA Tailgate Tradition

ORLANDO, Fl. -- It is a much different setting for what's known as Mcgovernville, poolside in the Florida sunshine.

Jim and Maureen Mcgovern are the parents of Mcgovernville's namesake Penn State offensive lineman Connor Mcgovern.

This Penn State junior from Luzerne County is a graduate of Lake Lehman High School and he has quite a following.

"The support from Northeastern Pennsylvania has been incredible. This is just a small piece of what's been going on the past three years," said Jim Mcgovern, Connor's dad.

This is the real home of Mcgovernville - a tailgate outside Beaver Stadium.

But that tradition and the motor homes and fans involved in it made the trip south.

"Man i'll tell you what, after about a 1/3 of the way through I thought what have we done, this is way to much. But we're in now," said Paul Falzone, Mounatin Top.

But family friend Paul Falzone wouldn't miss this game his family wouldn't either.

That's why nine of them piled in the motor home for the trip to see Connor and Penn State.

"Just traveling, this whole experience with the Mcgovern family, it's been once in a lifetime for me because I've been a Penn State fan since 1983. So for me this has been a great run for us and for Connor as well," said Falzone.

"Oh my gosh, the last three years since conner has been at penn state, it's been awesome, we bought season passes, we take the rv to all the games and set up a great tailgate and a lot of friends and family come to all the games," said Jeff Mcgovern, Connor's uncle.

Uncle Jeff Mcgovern has another one of the RV's that make up Mcgovernville.

Traveling Route 66, Connor's number.

But this crew and all Penn State fans had a struggle with tailgate traditions during the rainy fall.

"I'll tell you what the cold and the rain was trying, you had to be a superfan to be at all those games." said Mcgovern.

But now the reward, sunshine plenty of Penn State blue and white by the pool and of course that number 66.

"Conner is a good football player I like watching him and i hope they win on Tuesday," said Joey Falzone, Mountain Top.

"It's been a tremendous three years... rose bowl experience, fiesta bowl and now the citrus bowl.. it's something we never could have dreamed of three years ago," said Jim.

All of them proud of their Nittany Lion who could have quite the football future.

AS FOR THE FUTURE OF MCGOVERNVILLE?

"Maybe you'll be heading to NFL stadiums sometime soon? Lets hope so, that would be great." said Mcgovern.