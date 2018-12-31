Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO, Fl. -- On this New Year's Eve in Florida, Penn State fans are getting ready to rally the Nittany Lions to a Citrus Bowl victory.

There's a pep rally in Orlando Monday afternoon before the game on New Years Day.

It has been sunny and in the 80s since Newswatch 16 got to Florida on Saturday.

Pools have been a popular place, but on Monday afternoon, thousands of Penn State fans will get together for a bowl tradition: the pep rally.

At one hotel, there's a whole crew of fans from northeastern Pennsylvania. One group is carrying on a game-time tradition in Happy Valley South.

It's McGovernville. Family and friends of Penn State Offensive Lineman Connor McGovern, a Lake Lehman graduate, made the drive to Florida. They even drove their RV's to keep their McGovernville tailgate tradition going in support of their number 66.

The support from northeastern Pennsylvania has been incredible. This is just a small piece of what's been going on the past three years," said Connor's dad Jim McGovern.

"Oh my gosh, the last three years since Conner has been at Penn State, it's been awesome. We bought season passes. We take the RV to all the games and set up a great tailgate and a lot of friends and family come to all the games," said Connor's uncle, Jeff McGovern.

We will have a lot more on the McGovernville tradition and the whole Penn State bowl experience Monday night in a half hour special, Showdown in the Sunshine State, live here on WNEP at 7:30 pm.