× Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Ringing in the New Year means ringing cash registers at grocery stores all over as people stock up on supplies for parties and get-togethers.

“I have black-eyed peas and cornbread and my wife for New Year’s Day usually has pork and sauerkraut,” said Mike Coulon who stopped at Gerrity’s on Meadow Avenue in Scranton for last-minute grocery shopping.

It is the same story at Wine and Spirit stores because popping corks are part of new year celebrations, too.

For some people, so are fireworks.

“We count down with them and then the kids go out, we do our sparklers!” laughed Sally Rempe of Scranton.

According to a recent survey by Wallethub, 24% of Americans plan to celebrate at home this year, 15% will attend public events or parties, 45% will celebrate with family.

Three percent will not celebrate at all.

According to that survey, 12% of Americans believe they will be asleep before midnight.

“I mean what are you gonna do? You made it through! You know? You should be happy!” said Susan Rempe of Scranton.