Donation Drives Set Up For People Displaced in Berwick Fire

BERWICK, Pa. -- Community members have set up donation drop offs for the people who were displaced by a fire in Berwick on Sunday.

The fire was at a duplex on East 6th Street in Berwick. More than a dozen people lost their homes, including a mother and her five children.

"I was just glad that everyone got out safely," Sallie Johnson of Berwick said. "That's my big thing. I was glad everyone got out safely."

Berwick's fire chief said the fire started in a kitchen. Food was left too long on the stove.

When Sallie Johnson heard about the fire, she wanted to help. She took to Facebook to ask for donations for the mother and her five kids who lost their home. She knows the family. So far, she's received a lot of donations.

"I never expected," Johnson said. "I have 30 people, at least, who are going to come over and drop things off today."

Johnson isn't the only person collecting donations, the borough's fire department is also collecting donations for all of the victims.

"I know a lot of people that was involved," Berwick Fire Chief Randy Remphrey said. "One of them was my cousin, so anything to help out the community, we are there for them.

Johnson is thankful to see the community come together in such a big way after this tragedy.

"I'm so happy with the response," Johnson said. "They say that people don't care, but people do care. They do care."

The fire department is accepting donations at the Eagle Hose Company on South Mercer Street. To donate through Johnson, send her a message through First Baptist Church of Berwick's Facebook page.