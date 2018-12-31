Dog Shot to Death Near Pottsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWEGIAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- At Hillside SPCA near Pottsville, there are dozens of dogs, who are looking for homes.

That may sound like a lot, but that doesn't bother workers here. They'd rather take in more dogs than face situations like they did on Christmas Eve.

"We're hoping that someone will come forward. Someone is obviously missing their dog or knows somebody who shot the dog, so we're hoping that the public will come forward and let us know what exactly happened to the dog so we can get justice for the dog," said Tricia Moyer-Mentzer, Hillside SPCA.

On the day before Christmas, a man found a terrier mix dead on private property just outside of Pottsville.

People who work at Hillside SPCA took what they believe was a one year old male dog to a local veterinary hospital, where it was determined the dog died after being shot in the head.

Investigators believe the dog died suddenly and did not suffer.

"It's very, very sad. I don't know why the dog was shot. Unfortunately the dog, obviously, can't tell us why he was shot. It's very sad. I don't know if the dog was someone's pet that got away. If it was a stray, if the owner shot the dog. It's one of those things that we may never know," said Moyer-Mentzer.

Hillside SPCA wants everyone to know that if you're having trouble with a dog, take it to Hillside or any other shelter.

It's free of charge and no dog deserves to have its life taken away.

"We will take the dog. We will assist you in finding a home for your dog. Please just do not shoot a dog. We will come, we will help. That's what the shelters are here for," said Moyer-Mentzer.

If you have any information, contact Hillside SPCA or state police.