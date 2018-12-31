Beer Distributors Busy on New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Cases of beer hauled in and carried right back out.

Brewskies Beverage in East Stroudsburg was packed with people looking for the perfect pick me up on this New Year's Eve.

"They are great here. They know what I want when I walk in the door, it's like they are psychic or something," said Kelly Reale, East Stroudsburg.

Workers say the holidays are always busy time of year for the business.

It's an all hands on deck operation to make sure everyone gets what they are looking for.

"Yeah we've been totally swamped. Between Christmas and New Years, out of towners and our locals, yeah we've been swamped," said Chris Perdomo, Brewskies Beverage.

While there are a lot of different beers to choose from, workers say the most popular this time of year are the lagers and seasonal beers.

"Your usually lagers, this is a big seller for us, the extra gold. The seasonal Sam Adam's sell well for us and stuff like that," said Perdomo.

Greg Milford lives in Shawnee on Delaware and says this his is "go to" place for beer and other supplies.

"It's beautiful. I am here a couple times a week because I usually get propane too. It's not always just for beer," said Greg Milford, Shawnee on Delaware.

But for Kelly Reale from East Stroudsburg, it's just his favorite beer place.

"Every week, everyday sometimes it just all depends," said Reale.