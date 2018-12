Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- A truck went off the road and down an embankment Sunday morning in Lackawanna County.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. along Interstate 84 west in Dunmore.

Family members of the truck driver tell Newswatch 16 he was trying to avoid a car in front of him that was spinning out. He lost control and went off the road.

Those family members said the truck driver was not hurt.

One lane of the interstate was closed while troopers worked to clear the scene.