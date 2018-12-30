Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Suspect in Scranton Shooting Surrenders to Police

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A man wanted for a weekend shooting in Scranton turned himself in Sunday afternoon.

Police say Travis Lanzo surrendered at the Scranton Police Headquarters. He had been on the run since early Saturday morning.

Lanzo allegedly shot a man twice in his legs during a fight on East Parker Street in the city's north end. The victim is expected to be OK.

Lanzo was charged with aggravated assault and is locked up.

Another suspect in a separate weekend shooting in Scranton is still on the run.

