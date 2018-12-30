Showdown In The Sunshine State: Citrus Bowl Coverage-Final Game For Some Penn State Seniors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bowl season it marks the end of eras. A chance for Seniors to play in one final game. That's no exception for Penn State. For 21 Nittany Lions this is the last time they will don the Blue and White. Nick Scott and Trace McSorley are 5th year guys. The latter about to become the first Penn State quarterback to throw a pass in four bowl games.

"First real game was actually in Florida, (and it`s) come full circle. My last one is going to be in the state of Florida. It's just been a great ride. And I'm extremely grateful and extremely thankful for the opportunity the coaches gave me to even come to a school like Penn State and an opportunity to play on the field and for putting me in good situations to be able to be successful. And same thing, you know, my teammates have been incredible all the way through. So I'm just extremely thankful for the opportunity that I had here and I'm looking forward to finishing out strong," said Trace McSorley.

"The reasons why I love this game and this university is because of the number of opportunities that I've had through playing football here at Penn State. And I've been to Ireland. I've been to multiple bowl games, things like that, met people who I never would have met had it not been for this university. So I'm extremely blessed and I'm just going to try to soak it all in for the rest of this week and go out on top with a W," said Nick Scott.

McSorley and Scott leave Happy Valley because they must. For Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. he is leaving by choice. Just a junior, Snell has already entered his name in the NFL draft making the Citrus Bowl his Wildcat swan song.

"l kind of don't like thinking about it, you know. I am living for the moment, you know what I'm saying? But, yeah, I've been enjoying every moment I can with my teammates, with my coaches. I'm excited for the game as well. And we're in Orlando. I'm having fun. I love the weather, but, you know, my time's come. I've enjoyed every moment I have. Like I always say, I'm living my dream still," said Benny Snell.

Landon Stolar reports from Orlando, Florida for Newswatch 16 sports.