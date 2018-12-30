Shoppers Prep for New Year’s Eve Meals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- As the countdown to 2019 begins, people were out buying everything needed for a New Year's Eve feast.

Newswatch 16 stopped by Gerrity's in Scranton on Sunday, where the deli and seafood departments were bustling.

Management says seafood is popular for New Year's, including fresh shrimp, lobster, and crab.

"The shrimp platters go like crazy this time of year, especially not just New Year's Eve, but you have all the football games yesterday and today. A lot of people like to get those for their parties," said Michael Kinney of Gerrity's.

It was a similar scene in Luzerne County.

Workers at Foodtown in Dallas said the morning was chaotic as people came in to grab their favorites.

They said the most popular item flying off the shelves was crab legs.