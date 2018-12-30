Penn State Players Have Fun with New Friends off the Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Penn State and its fans are gearing up for the Citrus Bowl on Tuesday, and the stadium in Orlando is gearing up to welcome them.

The Nittany Lions play the Kentucky Wildcats on New Year's Day at 1 p.m. That game will air on ABC and WNEP-TV.

Penn State fans are all over Orlando. This is of course a trip filled with fun for them.

It's not all business for the team. The Nittany Lions made the day for some less fortunate children on Sunday.

It wasn't the excitement we're used to from the Nittany Lions on the football field, but there sure was a lot of action for this Penn State team at Fun Stop America amusement park in Orlando.

This is the Citrus Bowl Day for Kids. Some less fortunate children in the Orlando area get to have fun with college football stars.

"I'm having a new chance to meet new people. I like it!" Laster Jaylen of Orlando said.

"It's really amazing today. I'm having a good time with my friends and going on the fun rides," said Mia Carmichel of Orlando.

Their new friends include Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley, running back Miles Sanders, and players from northeastern Pennsylvania like Lake Lehman graduate Connor McGovern. Abington Heights grad Joe Arcangelo had some foster children tagging along with him.

"He's doing awesome, and we have four, so they're keeping him busy," said Mary Jane Quates, a foster mother.

Arcangelo and the others were certainly bringing some kid smiles.

"They're very excited, and I'm glad that they have role models in their life. It's a great experience."

But those kids say they the players aren't quite as tough as they look on the field.

It wasn't just Penn State playing with the kids. The Lions' Citrus Bowl opponents were there too.

"It's not really a game right now. We're just out for the kids. We're just focused on the kids and having fun today."