Penn State Fans Descend on Orlando

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Penn State fans are out and about in Orlando, and a lot of those fans are from northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Christmas lights on palm trees is typical in Orlando in December, but this Christmas week, Orlando is also full of blue and white. Penn State fans seem to be everywhere.

Tourist attractions draw people from around the world to Orlando. There's so much to see and do. But right now, one group of visitors certainly stands out. Decked out Penn State fans seem to be everywhere.

"I'll tell you, it's unbelievable. We were at Epcot yesterday, and every 15 minutes we heard, 'We are,'" said Frank Rainey of Scranton.

"We're just big Penn State fans. I'm a 1980 graduate. My son's a graduate. We try to get to as many as we can," said Walter Telech of Archbald.

"This is our Christmas present to each other every year, so that's what we plan on doing. We'll be there, and we are Penn State," said Paul Weidlich of Wilkes-Barre.

Of course, the fans are here for the game itself at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on New Year's Day.

There are some who see the Nittany Lions appearance in the Citrus Bowl as a disappointment. Penn State did lose some heartbreakers this year, but the team is still in a New Year's Day Bowl.

"If you look at it, there were two games we should have won that we lost, but Michigan yeah, but other than that, it's going to be a great game," said Rainey.

And looking around Orlando's tourist areas, it's clear the Citrus Bowl is a draw for Penn State fans.

"The weather is great. We're having a great time, and we're looking forward to a big victory on Tuesday," said Telech.

On Monday, all those fans will come together to root on the team with a big pep rally bringing together the Blue Band, the cheerleaders, and of course, a lot of fans from northeastern Pennsylvania.