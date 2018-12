Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURYEA, Pa. -- Investigators are looking for the cause after fire officials say multiple vehicles caught fire at a car lot in Luzerne County.

According to Avoca Fire Department, the fire sparked just before 11 a.m. Sunday at Copart Auto along McAlpine Street in Duryea.

Photos shared on the fire department's Facebook page show flames engulfing the cars.

No one was injured.