Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Lake Jean Fish Netting

Posted 7:02 pm, December 30, 2018, by

Watch as the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission pulls net after net of fish out of Lake Jean to see how the lake has recovered from its draw down.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s