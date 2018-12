Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Hazleton.

Hazleton police tell Newswatch 16 they were called to a party on North Locust Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. They say a 20-year-old man got into a fight with several others and was stabbed.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Police are investigating what led to the stabbing.