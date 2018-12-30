Good Morning PA – SUNCOM Industries

Help support Suncom Industries at the 15th annual Dirk Sojka’s “Slam Dunk” with Bison Basketball on Saturday, January 12, 2019. The event takes place at 12pm inside Sojka Pavilion at Bucknell University and will feature a basketball game, cash raffles, silent auction and more.
