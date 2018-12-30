Former WYOU Sports Anchor Running for Kavulich’s Seat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLOR, Pa. -- A former coworker of the late state representative Sid Michaels Kavulich is planning to run for his seat.

Mike Conigliaro tells Newswatch 16 he plans to run to replace Kavulich who passed away earlier this year.

Conigliaro says he has filed the paperwork to run as a Republican for the Pennsylvania State House seat in the 114th District.

That district covers parts of Lackawanna County.

Conigliaro and Kavulich worked together for WYOU-TV for several years.

A special election is planned for this spring.

There is no word if anyone plans to challenge Conigliaro for that seat in Lackawanna County.