Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Former WYOU Sports Anchor Running for Kavulich’s Seat

Posted 5:48 pm, December 30, 2018, by , Updated at 05:47PM, December 30, 2018

TAYLOR, Pa. -- A former coworker of the late state representative Sid Michaels Kavulich is planning to run for his seat.

Mike Conigliaro tells Newswatch 16 he plans to run to replace Kavulich who passed away earlier this year.

Conigliaro says he has filed the paperwork to run as a Republican for the Pennsylvania State House seat in the 114th District.

That district covers parts of Lackawanna County.

Conigliaro and Kavulich worked together for WYOU-TV for several years.

A special election is planned for this spring.

There is no word if anyone plans to challenge Conigliaro for that seat in Lackawanna County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s