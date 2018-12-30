Bus Trip to Watch Basketball Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Friends and family of Bobby Casey boarded buses Sunday afternoon to watch the college senior play in a tournament in Bethlehem.

Casey is the nephew of US Senator Bob Casey.

Casey is a Scranton Prep graduate and currently attends Williams College in Massachusetts.

The tournament is the only time Casey will be playing in Pennsylvania this season, so friends and family decided to get two buses for the trip to watch the game.