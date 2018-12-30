Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Bus Trip to Watch Basketball Tournament

Posted 5:56 pm, December 30, 2018, by , Updated at 05:54PM, December 30, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Friends and family of Bobby Casey boarded buses Sunday afternoon to watch the college senior play in a tournament in Bethlehem.

Casey is the nephew of US Senator Bob Casey.

Casey is a Scranton Prep graduate and currently attends Williams College in Massachusetts.

The tournament is the only time Casey will be playing in Pennsylvania this season, so friends and family decided to get two buses for the trip to watch the game.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment