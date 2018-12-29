Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Teen Shot, Scranton Police Searching for Suspect

SCRANTON, Pa. — A 17-year-old was shot Friday night in Scranton.

Police tell Newswatch 16 Philip Lynott, 20, of Scranton, and the teen had been sending threatening messages to each other via social media.

Lynott threatened to come to the teen’s home and shoot him and his family.

The teen then went to Lynott’s apartment at Hillside Manor intending to fight Lynott.

Police in Scranton say Lynott met the teen in the parking lot and shot him in the shoulder.

The teen was taken to the hospital and Lynott fled the scene.

Police say Lynott is still at large but a warrant is out for his arrest for charges including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats.

Anyone with information on Lynott’s whereabouts is asked to contact Scranton police.

