× Security Camera Shows Two Men Taking Trailer Full of Items Meant for Veterans

Dan Hernandez first thought he was being pranked when he learned a trailer full of household goods that his organization was going to hand out to needy veterans in Nebraska, was stolen on Christmas morning.

He quickly found out it wasn’t a joke.

“Something like that happened on Christmas, and what the trailer and the items were being used for, it caught me completely off-guard,” says Hernandez, founder of non-profit Moving Veterans Forward.

Inside the white trailer located at the American Legion Post were countless items – pots, pans, appliances and clothes, meant for vets that need them most.

“Now we’re behind on donations because we’re relying on those donations to get it to these guys, these veterans, to get them back on their feet and now we don’t have those items,” says Hernandez.

Security footage from nearby businesses show that the stolen trailer may have been plan B.

The men could be seen for hours trying to take equipment from Ryker Powersports, when they failed, they came back and took the trailer full of stuff instead.

Nate White lent his trailer to Hernandez’s group, Moving Veterans Forward, after hearing about what the non-profit does.

“I mean it’s like getting kicked in the shins,” says Nate White.

He’s less worried about his trailer than getting back all the stuff inside it.

He says his fellow American Legion members would agree.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of anger, a lot of frustration, a lot of disappointment, a lot of the guys are upset about it because they put stuff in the trailer that they wanted to go to this good cause and now some grinch has it in his garage,” says White.