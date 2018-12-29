Rebucks Closing Up Shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNBURY, Pa. -- Some of the last orders were being prepared Saturday at Rebuck's Meats and Cheeses in Sunbury.

With more than 90 years inside the Sunbury Market House, the deli is set to close in Northumberland County.

For owner Bob Rebuck, the last day is an emotional one.

"Today is my last day. I got 25 minutes to be Rebuck's Meats. 98 years and it is just about over. It's going tick, tick, tick," said Bob Rebuck Jr.

Since he was 7, Bob Rebuck has been slicing up all sorts of meats and cheeses.

Fifty years later, his last day at the shop was spent with family and friends.

"People will bring in their kids and I saw them grow up and get married and have their kids and I am getting grandkids and now I am the old man and I am seeing these little kids and they are carrying babies in here. It is so cool," said Rebuck.

Rebuck's Meats and Cheeses has been a family business for four generations.

"I learned how to work, learned how to take care of the business, take care of the customers. Learned how to say thank you, I appreciate you buying my white American cheese," said Rebuck.

Rebuck's Meats and Cheeses has been in the location for 98 years. Customers tell Newswatch 16 they will miss the hometown feeling at the deli counter.

"It feels like home. Everybody is so kind and it is all fresh meats and everything is wonderful," said Brenda Reichenbach of Sunbury.

Bob plans to spend his retirement taking plenty of fishing trips and maybe even a trip to Disney.