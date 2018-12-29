Pop-up Wyoming Valley History Museum in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Part of Public Square in Wilkes-Barre has transformed into a museum.

Volunteers from the Irem Temple Restoration Project and the Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society put together the pop-up exhibit all about the history of the Wyoming Valley.

"We have a truly remarkable history here in Wilkes-Barre and the Wyoming Valley. And not as many of the people who live here really appreciate it, or should I say, they would appreciate it if they knew about it. And that's what this pop-up is," said Christian Wielage, Irem Temple Restoration Project chairman.

The pop-up museum may soon become a permanent exhibit.

Volunteers are also asking for donations to put a museum inside the Irem Temple on North Franklin Street in the city.