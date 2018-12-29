× Police: Man Shot in the Legs in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man was shot in the legs overnight in Scranton.

According to police, they responded to a call just after midnight for shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene along East Parker Street they found Joshua Coleman in a car with a gunshot wound to each leg.

Officers believe Travis Lanzo, 25, is the shooter.

Police say Coleman was trying to break up a fight when he was shot.

Coleman was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery.

Lanzo is not yet in custody but police have a warrant for his arrest for charges including aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Anyone with information on Lanzo’s whereabouts is asked to contact police in the Electric City.